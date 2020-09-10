Black Woman Excellence: Acclaimed Showrunner Mara Brock Akil Inks Overall Deal With Netflix

We are excited to share the news that Mara Brock Akil has inked a multiyear overall deal with Netflix.

Mara is a very accomplished Black woman screenwriter and television producer. She brought us Black sitcom classics and record-breaking shows like Girlfriends, The Game, and Being Mary Jane. Mara also produced Black Lightning and Love Is. Now, following news that two of her shows are hitting Netflix, she has signed a huge deal with the streaming giant.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mara Brock Akil to Netflix,” said Channing Dungey (VP Original Series, Netflix), according to Deadline. “Her signature storytelling, authentic perspective and captivating characters have long entertained audiences and proven to be relevant, timely and endlessly engaging. We look forward to bringing her distinct voice, vision and passion to our global members.”

ALSO: Here For It | Jenifer Lewis & Laurence Fishburne To Star In Their Own Black-ish Spinoff Series

“It is a dream to partner with the force of Netflix, for we have the same goals—telling human stories for a global audience,” Mara adds. “I’m excited to have a home that allows me the creative freedom and support to do what I do best– paint portraits and murals of women, Black people and anyone else whose story is missing from this golden age of television. Representation matters and so does who you build with– I can’t wait to work closely with Channing Dungey and her team to launch some great stories.”

Stay tuned for more inevitable Black girl magic to come. Girlfriends hits Netflix tomorrow, September 11.