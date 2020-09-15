50 Cent Developing Female Sports Agent Drama & Anthology Series Based On His Beef With The Game [Details]

This should be interesting.

50 Cent is building his career in television, both on and off screen. From Power to For Life, he seems to know a thing or two about a great storyline —and now he’s inserting one of his own beefs into the mix. According to Deadline, STARZ is developing an anthology series based on the drama that went down between 50 and The Game. The network is also working on a female sports agent show, which we’re really excited about.

From Deadline:

“Starz is doubling down on shows with 50 Cent – developing two more scripted series with the rapper. The network has put into development a female sports agent drama inspired by the life of Nicole Lynn, as well as a hip hop anthology series. The untitled female sports agent drama comes from Raising Kanan and Snowfall writer Tash Gray, who will exec produce alongside Lynn. It follows the rise of a determined young African-American woman as she breaks through and climbs to the top of the competitive and male-dominated world of sports agents. It is inspired by Lynn, who became the first Black woman to represent a top 3 NFL draft pick. Lynn represents NFL players, softball players and music artists and has now represented back-to-back top-10 picks in the NFL. This year she received her certification for the NBA.”

The second show comes from writer Abdul Williams. Deadline continues:

“Separately, Moment in Time: The Massacre (w/t) comes from writer and executive producer Abdul Williams (The Bobby Brown Story). It is described as a “seasonal” anthology series that will explore the true stories in which iconic hip hop moments collided with the “sensational” and sometimes criminal events behind-the-scenes. Season 1 will follow the tension between 50 Cent and The Game, which pitted 50 Cent’s G-Unit against music impresario Jimmy Henchman, resulting in a murder-for-hire plot and Henchman serving a life sentence in prison.”

50 will develop both projects via G-Unit Film & Television, the site adds, with Kathryn Tyus-Adair (SVP Original Programming, STARZ) overseeing. It will be interesting to see the public response to the female sports agent-centered show, as 50 has faced a ton of backlash throughout his career in regard to his comments about Black women, specifically. Chime in with your thoughts.