Power Book II: Gorgeous Photos Of Melanie Liburd To Brighten Your Day

Power Book II is off to a great start with Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton, Mary J. Blige, and Method Man at the helm of the spinoff series.

Melanie Liburd also joins the cast in a complex role that sees her entangled with Rainey Jr.’s character from the start. The This Is Us actress plays a counselor at Tariq’s college. She’s set on helping Tariq, son of the late James “Ghost” St. Patrick, get on track academically and emotionally, but he isn’t exactly an open book. As fans of the show know… not only is Tariq dealing with the stress of starting college and losing his father, his mother, Tasha St. Patrick, is in jail for the murder he committed.

Tariq’s life is complicated from absolutely every angle — and counselor Carrie is blowing up her own life in the midst of trying to help him. In just the second episode, we learn a little bit about Carrie’s situationship with Professor Jabari Reynolds (whom she’s been pleading with on behalf of Tariq). Apparently, Carrie is a sex and love addict, who’s supposed to be staying away from Jabari, but to put it plainly, we don’t see that happening anytime soon.

We’re loving the cast and character development so far. As always, Power is keeping us on our toes. For now, join us in celebrating yet another incredible, beautiful Black actress on the small screen.

