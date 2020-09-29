TheBlackBallot: NewsOne Will Discuss ‘The Black Woman Vote’ In A Must-See Panel Tomorrow Night [Details]

With the election just weeks away, coming together to understand and discuss the issues that affect us as a community is more important than ever.

Not sure where to start? Dive right in with NewsOne‘s panel tomorrow tonight. Moderated by NewsOne Managing Editor Bruce Wright and featuring Civil Rights Advocate Lateefah Simon, Antiracism Educator Lettie Shumate, and Mental Health Advocate Myisha T. Hill, the panel is part of a comprehensive Facebook Live Series from NewsOne called #TheBlackBallot.

#TheBlackBallot is the site’s initiative to keep Black America informed and engaged around all things election, including voter’s rights and important issues. Every Wednesday leading up to the presidential election, the series will host a vital discussion. This week’s panel is exciting and unique — it’s all women and they will discuss topics that specifically impact Black women, how Black women can maximize their collective power as a voting block, and more.

It’s never too late to join the conversation and acquire a deeper knowledge of the issues impacting our people. So, be sure to tune in via FB: @NewsOneOfficial.