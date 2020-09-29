New California Law Bans First Responders From Taking Unauthorized Photos At The Scene Of An Accident

A new law is going into effect following Kobe Bryant‘s tragic helicopter death in January.

After the famed athlete died alongside his daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others, several deputies were accused of taking graphic photos of the accident scene and sharing them. Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, is suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department over the matter.

“Eight deputies were accused of taking or sharing graphic photos of the scene, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said then, adding that he had ordered the images deleted. He said the department has a policy against taking and sharing crime scene photos, but it did not apply to accident scenes,” APNews recalls, stating the new law will make it “a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime.”

ALSO: We Love You, Mambacita | Angelic Photos Of Gianna Bryant’s Beautiful Smile

According to the site, the law will go into effect Jan. 1. Any violation will be considered a misdemeanor, accompanied by a $1,000 fine per offense. Photos will only be allowed for “official law enforcement purposes.” Let us know your thoughts on the new measure, plus Kobe and Vanessa’s sweetest coupled up moments below.