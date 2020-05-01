Happy Birthday, Mambacita: Angelic Photos Of Gianna Bryant’s Beautiful Smile

We want to take a few moments to wish our angel Gianna Bryant a happy, happy birthday.

Back in January, Gianna, Kobe, and seven other passengers lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash that left the world in shock. Affectionately called Gigi by friends and family, Kobe’s baby girl was a promising athlete and already following in her dad’s legendary footsteps. While eulogizing her husband and daughter at their memorial, Vanessa Bryant said of her child:

“Gigi would’ve most likely become the best player in the WNBA. She would’ve made a huge difference for women’s basketball. Gigi was motivated to change the way everyone viewed women in sports. She wrote papers in school defending women and wrote about how the unequal pay difference for the NBA and WNBA leagues wasn’t fair. And i truly feel she made positive change for the WNBA players now, because they knew Gigi’s goal was to eventually play in the WNBA. I am still so proud of Gianna, and she was kind to everybody she met for the 13 years she was here on Earth. Her classmates shared many fond stories with us, and those stories reminded me that Gianna loved and showed everyone that no act of kindness is ever too small to make a difference in someone’s life. She was always, always, always considerate of others and their feelings. She was a beautiful, kind, happy, silly, thoughtful and loving sister and daughter. She was so full of life and had so much more to offer this world. I cannot imagine life without her.”

We know no words can truly express the Bryant family’s pain, so we are keeping Kobe and Gigi’s loved ones in our prayers at this time. Keep scrolling for some Gigi moments that’ll warm your heart.