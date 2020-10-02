For The Culture! 6 Times Black Greek Life Was Represented In Film

Homecoming is going to look a little different this year, but not to worry, it’s still going down and as always, we’ve got you covered!

In case you missed it, iOne Digital launched its very own HBCU Homecoming experience, #OneYard. From cookouts to step shows, One Yard is an immersive and virtual affair, full of all the events that make Homecoming so lit — and this weekend we’re having a step off. Hosted by actor and Howard University alum, Lance Gross, the show is going to feature three rounds of intense competition between your favorite Greeks, so be sure to tune in.

In the meantime, check out our list of six movies that have encompassed the culture of Black greek life below (synopses courtesy of IMDB).

School Daze

A not so popular young man wants to pledge to a popular fraternity at his historically Black college.

Stomp The Yard

When his brother is murdered, a street dancer moves to Georgia to work his way through college. He joins a fraternity’s step dancing team for a competition. Will he also get an education and the girl?

Step Sisters

To get the college dean’s backing for Harvard, Jamilah has to teach girls at a white sorority to step dance.

Frat Brothers

Two brothers pledge different fraternities, which leads to a question of loyalty.

Road Trip

Four college buddies embark on a road trip to retrieve an illicit tape mistakenly mailed to a female friend.

Burning Sands

Deep into Hell Week, a favored pledgee is torn between honoring his code of silence or standing up against the intensifying violence of underground hazing.

