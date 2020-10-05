CLOSE
Get Excited! Phylicia Rashad, Forest Whitaker & More Star In New Holiday Flick, ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’

This is going to be a goodie! Tune in!

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Movie, Key Art, Netflix

Source: Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix

Phylicia Rashad, Forest Whitaker, Anika Noni Rose, and more are all set to star in a new Christmas movie, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. Additionally, the accompanying soundtrack is off to an exciting start, as Usher lends his iconic vocals to the lead single,”This Day” featuring Kiana Ledé.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within. From the imagination of writer-director David E. Talbert and featuring original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and ‘This Day’ performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey reminds us of the strength of family.”

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Movie, Key Art, Netflix

Source: Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix

Tune into the trailer below, plus more first look photos. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is due on the streaming service November 13, along with the aforementioned soundtrack.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Movie, Key Art, Netflix

Source: Courtesy of Netflix

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Movie, Key Art, Netflix

Source: Courtesy of Netflix

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Movie, Key Art, Netflix

Source: Courtesy of Netflix

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Movie, Key Art, Netflix

Source: Courtesy of Netflix

 

