ICYMI: Method Man Responds To Aggressive Fans Who Hate His ‘Power Book II’ Character

As with the original Power series, it seems Power Book II fans can be a little overzealous.

Method Man plays an underhanded lawyer named David Maclean in the spinoff that follows Michael Rainey Jr. as he unwittingly follows in his late father’s footsteps. Apparently, Method Man is so good at playing bad, fans have been attacking him online. The iconic rapper and actor took to Twitter to set the record straight earlier this week.

“Wtf my timeline is it up! What’s with all the hate hahaha!,” he wrote. “Let me just say this for the record David McLean is not Method Man… Method Man is not Davis McLean… #acting #PowerTV Power got the best fans. Hands down! But don’t get your *ss whooped tho!”

Afterward, he doubled down on his message (with a touch of love), asking fans to instead use his character’s name when tweeting out hate and anger…

“I wish u all would use Davis’ name and not mine.. for example instead of method man gotta die.. say Davis McLean gotta die, u heard! Don’t want my family to think ppl want me dead. I’m mad I had to tweet this..hahaha Love you all but don’t get these hands..”

See both tweets below.

Does Method Man make a good point? Chime in.