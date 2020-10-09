‘Big Little Lies’ Could Get A Third Season According To This Update From Nicole Kidman…

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it could be a while before our favorite series get their next chapter. But, Nicole Kidman did come through with a bit of good news regarding Big Little Lies, and we couldn’t be more excited.

The HBO fan favorite show, which stars huge names like Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Meryl Streep, and more, may just get a season 3. In an interview with Marie Claire Australia, Kidman revealed…

“Reese and I talk or text once a week. She’s just moved back to Nashville and we’re really close. We all just want to work together again. I texted Zoë and Laura, and they’re in. David and Liane have a really good idea for it. Watch this space!”

A season 3 for Big Little Lies has not been announced by HBO just yet, but it sounds likely, especially since creator David E. Kelley and co-writer Liane Moriarty are on board. Stay tuned and we’ll continue to keep you updated with any news that surfaces.

