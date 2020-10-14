Mrs. Davis! Every Poppin’ Baby Bump Pic Keyshia Ka’oir Has Posted So Far

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir have loved each other for as long as we can remember. So, when Mrs. Davis announced her pregnancy, we were super excited for their growing family (and not the least bit surprised). Since then, we’ve found joy in watching Keyshia go all out in her baby bump photos. If you know her, you know she spares no expense on a LEWK, loves color, and is quite possibly the iciest celebrity wife ever.

Below is every baby bump photo she’s posted so far. Shoutout to all the beautiful Black women who, like Keyshia, hold their families down through it all.

ALSO: Happy Anniversary Mr. & Mrs. Davis! 32 Times Gucci & Keyshia’s Glacial Gangsta Lovin’ Inspired Lovers Everywhere

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEHXjNjJ8lt/?igshid=19jfwu8jmcazt

