Stay Away From My Daughter, Arnaz! A Quick Look At The Cast Of ‘One On One’ Today

Back in July, Netflix went viral when it announced the acquiring of several classic Black sitcoms that would be hitting the streaming service successively. Included in the company’s list of series were Girlfriends, Moesha, The Parkers, and more.

QUIZ | Which Beautiful, Fun & Complex Girlfriends Character Are You?

“We admit it, we grew up watching a lot of TV. And some of the beloved Black sitcoms of the ‘90s and early aughts had a huge impact on us. These shows made us laugh, and cry, and sing along with those catchy theme songs. And mostly importantly, we felt like we saw ourselves on screen – in some cases for the very first time. Every week we were able to tune in to see people, families and friends that looked like us and characters whose everyday ups and downs reflected Black life in an authentic way. That’s why we’re so excited to announce that Sister Sister, Moesha, The Parkers, Girlfriends, The Game, One on One and Half & Half are coming to Netflix over the coming months,” Content Acquisition Manager Bradley Edwards and Strong Black Lead Manager Jasmyn Lawson said in part at the time. See their full statement here.

Today, as two of those fan-favorite shows are re-released by the company, we thought we’d catch up with some of the One On One cast. They’re still as active as ever — making fans smile and looking good while doing so. Check them out below and be sure to tune into Half & Half, due on Netflix today as well.

ALSO: Black Don’t Crack | Kyla Pratt Popped Up On Insecure Over The Weekend & It Was ’06 All Over Again

Kyla’s skin and hair are poppin’.

At 34, she doesn’t look a day over 19.

Flex is a TikTok extraordinaire — and a hilarious parent off-screen, too.

We love a supportive brother. He’s the kind of man 2020 needs.

Robert Ri’chard done glo’ed up.

Look at that face.

Sicily Sierra said it best — food, family, and positivity.

Whole crew in the building.

And Kelly Perine is still the man.

He’s as vocal as ever during this current election.

Support the cast and watch One on One on Netflix now!

Also On Global Grind: