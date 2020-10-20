Teyana Taylor Releases Breathtaking Visual For “Lose Each Other,” Also Starring Sir Elton John

Teyana Taylor has fans feeling all the feels after dropping her self-directed visual, “Lose Each Other,” also starring living legend Sir Elton John on the grand piano.

The tear-jerking ballad appears on her project, The Album. In the visual, filmed when Teyana was still pregnant, fans are blessed with some extraordinary shots of the R&B singer, as she rocks bubble coats, durags, braids worthy of a queen, and more. Also breathtaking, are the dancers using their melanated bodies to depict the story behind Teyana’s song.

The lyrics are somehow both tormenting and healing.

“I’ll still go and see your mother/I’ll still check up on your brother/I meant it when I said I loved ya/And love just don’t go away” she sings.

“Baby, we don’t have to lose each other/I’m the only one that knows you/What am I supposed to do if I can’t hit you when I need you/ Just ’cause I can’t handle love, don’t mean I wanna leave you.”

Watch Elton and Teyana speak on collaborating in the IG TV clip below and be sure to tune into the official video up top!

ALSO: Lyric Video | Ty Dolla $ign Honors Independent Women With New Jhené Aiko Collab, “By Yourself”