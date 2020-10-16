Lyric Video: Ty Dolla $ign Honors Independent Women With New Jhené Aiko Collab, “By Yourself”

Ahead of dropping his next album, Ty Dolla $ign is debuting fire tunes.

Most recently, the West Coast artist released his reaffirming song “By Yourself,” featuring none other than Jhené Aiko and Mustard. The song samples Changing Faces’ ’90s track “G.H.E.T.T.O.U.T.” and shines a light on independent women who aren’t afraid to go out into the world on their own. “You don’t need a man, you do it by yourself/You did it by yourself,” he sings on the hook.

Later, Jhené joins in with her sultry vocals, giving the ladies some extra ammo.

“You know I do this sh*t on my own, pockets long, I’m so grown, I’m so godly… even when I’m alone, I’m never lonely… only call him up when I am horny,” she sings.”Yeah, I’m that b*tch and I know it — and I don’t even need nobody else to notice.”

“The song needed the frequency of a strong woman, so I had to call my sis Jhené who came in and killed it like only she can do,” Ty said via Instagram. “‘By Yourself’ is an ode to all the amazing women, especially all the single women and the single mothers, who do this thing called life on their own. Especially now more than ever. Ladies if you’re handling your responsibilities by yourself, just know we see you and appreciate you. ♥️♥️♥️.”

Check out the lyric video below.

ALSO: Must-Watch Moment | Diddy Launches ‘Our Black Party,’ Talks Banishing “White Men Like Trump,” & Thanks God For Black Women

Also On Global Grind: