Jhené Aiko & Big Sean’s Romance Seems More Complex Than Ever On New Song ‘None Of Your Concern’

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko haven’t had the most conventional breakup. In the past they joined efforts on “Single Again,” a track that put it all out there as far as their relationship ending. Now, they enter ‘ex’ territory on a new song “None Of Your Concern” and the lyrics are very… telling.

Jhené sings… “I been hearing things and seeing things and so it seems you’re moving on from me/Caught you on the scene with little miss thing and trust me she really don’t want beef.”

Meanwhile, Big Sean ends the heartfelt track off with a verse that shook social media.

“And I only want the best for you moving forward — but you’re backtracking with n*ggas that ain’t shit for you, don’t belong around your aura,” he says, adding “No there’s not a day in these modern times you haven’t crossed my mind, we both crossed the line.”

But the part that really has fans going off is when Big Sean talks about making (Jhené?) … finish … nine times in one day. Check out both the song and video below, plus reactions on the flip.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Global Grind: