Girls United: Marsai Martin Talks Rewriting The Rules & Living Authentically For ‘Essence’

This is Marsai Martin‘s world and we’re just happy to live in it!

The child superstar, who made her mark on history as the youngest executive producer ever, covers Essence for the publication’s first-ever Girls United digital cover. Inside, Martin talks diversity in Hollywood, living authentically as a young Black woman and creative, and rewriting the rules. “The talented @marsaimartin is positive proof that the teens of today are an inspiration to those humble and wise enough to note their influence. Proudly leading the pack, the young mogul has clearly figured out how to live large while living life on her own terms,” Essence said of the young black-ish icon.

Here are a few highlights from her cover story:

On Living Authentically: “I’m always myself…I’m in the space I’m in right now because I was just always unapologetically myself​…”

On Inclusion In Hollywood: “It really sucks to say, but people are just now starting to understand that we as Black people have very creative minds and we won’t stop until we get there​…”

On Pitching Her Film: “I really didn’t think of it as a nerve-wracking thing. Math equations scare me a lot more than public speaking​…”

Earlier this month, Martin attended and participated in the Essence Girls United Summit, which aims to “amplify and empower young Black women via impactful conversations and workshops — encouraging the next generation of activists, leaders and entrepreneurs.” In case you missed it, the 16-year-old actress taught a masterclass in self-empowerment, securing the bag, and more.

Below, the beauty thanks Essence and crew. Stay tuned to see what she has in store for us next. We stan the young queen.

