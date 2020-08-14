A Gazillion Reasons You Should Be Following Marsai Martin On Instagram

There are a million and one reasons why we love Marsai Martin.

First of all, “go-getter” doesn’t begin to describe how hardworking she is. At just 13 years old, she became the youngest executive producer in Hollywood history, she’s a 9-time NAACP Image Award winner, she inked a first-look deal with Universal last year through her Genius Productions company… and that isn’t even the tip of her very accomplished iceberg. Did we mention she managed to do all this while starring in ABC’s award-winning series Black-ish?

Marsai is persevering, creative, beautiful, funny, and all about our culture and getting justice for the Black community. As her 16th birthday hit, Marsai continued to bring awareness to the murder of Breonna Taylor. “It’s been over 150 days since Breonna Taylor was murdered in her sleep by Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove—and her killers have not been charged,” Marsai’s post began. “Too often Black women who die from police violence are forgotten. Let’s stay loud, keep demanding justice for Breonna and her family, and SAY HER NAME.” Keep scrolling for a ton more reasons you should be following Marsai on social media now.

She doesn’t let fame stop her from showing her silly side and thanking her fans.

She’s got style and grace.

Her sarcasm is next level. She wipes her tears with hundred dollars bills, y’all.

She’s got the coolest friends… Hey Issa.

Hey Cardi…

What’s up Michael…

Oprah!

Oh hey, Skai.

She’s got moves.

Marsai’s always thinking of others.

She makes MAGIC happen behind a camera lens.

Seriously, she’s got the best smile.

She’s a gracious winner amongst sore losers (hehe).

She’s always sharing BTS Black-ish moments.

& she clearly gives the best hugs.

Love to Marsai! Happy Birthday!!

