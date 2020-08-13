Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV: Hilarious Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Lands Comedy Special At Netflix

Donald Trump is known for many things — intelligence isn’t one of them. So, we’d be lying if we said we didn’t enjoy every moment of Sarah Cooper‘s impersonations, which truly bring out Trump’s idiocy. In great news, the viral comedian is so good, she caught Netflix’s eye and according to reports, has landed a comedy special with the streaming giant.

“Best-selling author and comedian Sarah Cooper, known for her breakout online video lip-sync impressions of President Donald Trump, has set her first comedy special at Netflix. Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine is slated to premiere globally on the streaming giant this fall,” Deadline reports. “The variety special will feature vignettes ‘dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects,’ according to Netflix. Cooper will be joined by special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more.”

“The special will be directed by Natasha Lyonne and executive produced by Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Lyonne via their Animal Pictures, along with Cooper and Paula Pell. Chris Burns of AGI Entertainment and Dan Powell of Irony Point will also serve as executive producers,” the site adds.

Sarah Cooper hit Twitter to confirm the news after it was announced, saying It’s true! I’m getting a Netflix special! And I couldn’t have done it without all your support, THANK YOU SO MUCH.”

See her tweet below, plus some of the viral videos that has had everyone dying of laughter.

