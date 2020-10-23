Saweetie & Jhené Aiko Send The F-Boys “Back To The Streets” In New Single For The Ladies

If there’s one thing Saweetie and Jhené Aiko are great at, it’s making a song about a B.A.N. they no longer feel like dealing with. That in mind, it was only a matter of time before the rapper and R&B singer collaborated — and today, we’re in luck as they drop their joint effort “Back To The Streets.”

Saweetie holds no punches, spitting on the track “I put my new man on a leash / Traded in my old ni**a, he was just a lease / Ride around town ’til I leave / I gave that boy a round and sent him back to the streets.” Of course Jhené came in strong as well, singing “I’m a player *ss b*tch and you knew it / Had a good time, now I’m ready for some new d*ck / Pass it to Saweetie, now you hit it / Through with it, there ain’t really nothing else to do with it.”

“Back To The Streets” is co-produced by Timbaland and follows Saweetie’s #1 single “Tap In.” The multi-platinum artist is currently prepping her debut album, Pretty B*tch Music. She’s also due to host the 2020 Revolt Summit this weekend.

Watch her and Jhené’s official lyric video up top and let us know if you’re feeling it.

