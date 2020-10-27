ONE Musicfest Announces Celebrity Stacked Pre-Party To The Polls

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

ONE Musicfest announces Pre-Party To The Polls this Sunday, Nov 1 engaging their audience to vote in the 2020 election. The one day event is a virtual music festival and political pep rally to get voters prepared for Election Day on Nov 3. The pre-party hosted by personalities Big Tigger and Paige Shari will feature new and archived performance footage from some of the nations biggest names in Hip Hop and R&B. The stacked line up includes KP The Great’s legendary DJ set at last year’s festival featuring Pharrell, Usher and more of his friends.

ONE Musicfest will also feature behind the scenes content, interviews and special guest appearances by celebrities, activists and artists ranging from actress Phylicia Rashad to politician Stacey Abrams. The pre-party is powered by ONE Musicfest, When We All Vote, Revolt, Fair Fight and Live Nation with official sponsors Herradura Tequila, Backwoods, HBCU Change, Hulu and Youtube.

Join @onemusicfest THIS SUNDAY, Nov 1st at 5PM on our YouTube channel for OMF: Pre-Party to The Polls! Hosted by @BigTiggerShow & @PaigeShari. We’re partying w/ a purpose w/ performances & special guests. A full day of music, activism & love vibes!#onemusicfest #omf2020 #vote pic.twitter.com/LpMm4UOgo4 — ONE Musicfest (@onemusicfest) October 27, 2020

This special virtual event aims to encourage fans to make their voices heard and get out and vote. The influence of Hip Hop and culture has been the central point in many successful voting campaigns over the years, such as the iconic Vote or Die political campaign launched by Diddy’s nonpartisan group Citizen Change in 2004. ONE Musicfest is doing its’ part with special programming encouraging Americans to make sure their ballots are counted. This election year is of great importance to Americans who bear the consequences of our nation’s incompetent leadership.

ONE Musicfest prides itself on being more than just a music festival. The festival is grounds for the celebration of cultural diversity and love in the form of fine arts. Events are quite unusual this year as fans tap into some of their annual favorite music festivals virtually. Regardless of how fans experience ONE Musicfest, the impact now has the potential to reach even more fans who need to see the message of voting in this year’s election but could not afford to attend the annual ticketed event in the past. ONE Musicfest continues to use its’ platform as a vehicle for social and political awareness. Talking @onemusicfest going virtual & getting #VoteReady via @RecordingAcad with festival founder @JCarterology. #OMF #OMF2020 #Election2020: https://t.co/2oSDKmyfBz — Christopher A. Daniel (@Journalistorian) October 27, 2020

Be sure to tune into ONE Musicfest’s Pre Party To The Polls virtual music festival and political pep rally this Sunday, Nov 1 at 5 PM EST on the ONE Musicfest Youtube channel. It will be a much needed celebration people can enjoy remotely from across the world.

For a complete list of features, performances and special guests, or to get additional information on ONE Musicfest 2020, visit: www.onemusicfest.com

