Vampire Diaries: Pharrell Is STILL Out Here Aging Like Benjamin Button

If you’ve been following Pharrell throughout his career, it’s pretty evident that the super producer stopped aging nearly 20 years ago.

Pharrell is 47 and literally looks half his age — Rob Sonder☁️ (@Thatbull_Rob) April 6, 2020

While some of us were still in elementary school and others weren’t even born, Skateboard P was out here being someone’s MCM. When asked about his youthful, Vampire – like skin, the father of three revealed that he doesn’t do much, but did admit that Naomi Campbell gave him some tips back in the day.

“I exfoliate like a madman. When you exfoliate and you drink a lot of water, that does good for you. To me, the key is just exfoliating, like a monster. There’s a lot of dead skin. All the time. Like a narcissistic madman. You have to take care of your skin. Years and years and years ago, Naomi Campbell pulled me aside and said, ‘Listen, this is what you have to do—you have to go to a dermatologist; you can’t keep using drugstore products.’ Well, you can, but with the store products you have to be really diligent.” – GQ

Here’s photo proof that Pharrell, who turns 45 today, may be a Vampire:

2001

2002

2004

2005

2007

2010

2016

2018

2019

2020

