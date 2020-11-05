National Love Your Red Hair Day: Check Out These Photos Of Black Celebrities Sporting Red Tresses Over The Years

For National Love Your Red Hair Day, we’re taking a quick trip down memory lane to remind you just how much Black folks love to sport the hue. From Kelly Rowland during her Destiny’s Child days to Dwyane Wade killing the ‘Gram earlier this year, melanated stars have always crushed the color. Proof is in the pudding:
Zendaya attends The Launch of Solar Dream hosted by Fendi in New York City.
Cardi B and Offset sighted at Red Martini Nightclub in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jidenna hits the red carpet at the 2016 BET Awards.
Saweetie backstage at Summer Jam 2019.
Kelly Rowland at the 8th Annual Soul Train “Lady Of Soul” Awards.
Solange Knowles performs at Nordstrom in Costa Mesa, California.
Lil Yachty performs for day 2 of the 2018 Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium.
Monica attends a meet-and-greet in celebration of her single “Just Right for Me.”
Estelle arrives For A Night With Estelle at Santo Live.
Jaden Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Trey Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of Gemini Man.
Eve performs onstage during day 1 of the NYLON x BOSS ORANGE Escape House.
Sandra “Pepa” Denton of Salt-N-Pepa attends the Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta premiere.
Charli Baltimore, Ja Rule and Ashanti at the 45th Annual Grammy Awards.
Rasheeda spotted at the “Bossip On WE” Atlanta Launch Celebration.
Da Brat attends the “Rickey Smiley For Real” Season 4 Premiere.
Dennis Rodman, of the San Antonio Spurs, gets past the Boston Celtics defense.
Lil Kim performs onstage at the 2019 BET Awards.
Lizzo performs onstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner.
Rihanna is seen in downtown, NYC.
Dwyane Wade switching it up for the ‘Gram.
And one more of Rihanna because she does red so well. Here she is performing during the 2011 Billboard Music Awards.
Also On Global Grind:
You May Also Like