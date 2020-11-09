CLOSE
Keke Palmer Is Trending Again And It Reminded Us Of All Her Viral Moments

2016 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Keke Palmer is trending again today for a tweet that virtually sent Twitter in an uproar. The remarks didn’t seem too left field. That is, until, Twitter onlookers started to react. The actress and personality always shines on the timeline so it wasn’t surprising to see her name trending this morning. These were the eleven words that struck a nerve and essentially gave us today’s funniest memes.

I’m just here for the comments. GM ☀️ Added for context: I have been eating extremely healthy lately and I have been sad about my debit card balance because of it. Healthy food is more expensive for a reason. It’s fresh, good for you and gives you energy. Bad foods are bad for a reason. They last long they taste good because of tons of sodium and they aren’t expensive because they’re honestly not food. Mostly likely they are food-LIKE products. In any event imagine if you could get whatever healthy foods you wanted on your EBT card. Like all the healthy foods could swipe for free. Pretty much a reward for being healthy but even more so giving homes a break that want to eat healthy but can’t afford it!

Keke attempted to explain her statement, but Twitter doesn’t work that way. It was the fuel the timeline needed to flame Ms. Palmer all day. Some people interpreted Keke’s statement as if she was reprimanding EBT users for buying unhealthy foods without providing any tangible solutions. Whatever the reason and whatever Keke’s true intentions were, it all resulted in a laundry list of hilarious Twitter reactions many of which Keke reposted or crafted herself.

 

It appears Keke Palmer meant no harm when she initially shared her message to both Instagram and Twitter. She  further explained her stance with a detailed Instagram caption. She actually reached out to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris with her and her friends plans for healthy food for all. Keke requested that the government allow people to “swipe them visas” on all items deemed healthy.

 

The timeline remains petty while Keke seems unbothered. She welcomes the conversation with jokes and rebuttals. We’re pretty positive the 27 year old actress is accustomed to the public’s reaction to her many viral moments.

This one stemmed from Keke’s Vanity Fair interview last year. She’s now famously quoted “sorry to this man” for not recognizing President-elect Joe Biden in Vanity Fair’s infamous lie detector segment. This was one of the recent times Keke Palmer set the Internet ablaze.

Or that time her and August Alsina had to clear the air about their relationship in the midst of Alsina’s entanglement with Jada Pinkett-Smith earlier this summer.

People had a field day with this Twitter feud as well. It became a trending topic for Black twitter to once again choose a side, formulate opinions and regurgitate the story how they deemed fit in that moment.

Keke Palmer loves to entertain. She performs her music, acts in films and television shows and continues to dance down our timelines. Here is one of Keke’s most famous viral moments. There once was a time where people eagerly awaited Keke Palmer’s next parking lot dance.

The gag is Keke Palmer is the topic of many conversations. She stays on the timeline with unfiltered opinions and continues to keep it real no matter the outcome or response.

Some argue that Keke is aiming to trend versus finding tangible solutions to Black and Brown people’s problems. Others believe that someone has to pose the question and create conversation in order to find the appropriate solution. Let us consider Keke’s statements to be pure and with good intentions. However, if Keke is trolling, continue refreshing the timeline with more comical memes and even better conversations regarding resources to fix the problem of food disparities in lower income communities.

 

 

 

 

 

