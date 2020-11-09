Keke Palmer Is Trending Again And It Reminded Us Of All Her Viral Moments

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Keke Palmer is trending again today for a tweet that virtually sent Twitter in an uproar. The remarks didn’t seem too left field. That is, until, Twitter onlookers started to react. The actress and personality always shines on the timeline so it wasn’t surprising to see her name trending this morning. These were the eleven words that struck a nerve and essentially gave us today’s funniest memes.

Keke attempted to explain her statement, but Twitter doesn’t work that way. It was the fuel the timeline needed to flame Ms. Palmer all day. Some people interpreted Keke’s statement as if she was reprimanding EBT users for buying unhealthy foods without providing any tangible solutions. Whatever the reason and whatever Keke’s true intentions were, it all resulted in a laundry list of hilarious Twitter reactions many of which Keke reposted or crafted herself.

Keke Palmer when she spots someone buying honey buns and Takis pic.twitter.com/sVt3YTfZbo — KYLE 🖕🏽 (@thekillakay_) November 9, 2020

Keke Palmer when she sees you buying Doritos instead of kale pic.twitter.com/kgfWRlN31C — Aye Yo B (@BeSmoove7) November 9, 2020

No one: Absolutely No one: Keke Palmer early this morning: pic.twitter.com/JlCNaSfqpC — Tim Burton’s ‘The ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕪 𝔾𝕙𝕠𝕤𝕥 b4 Christmas’ (@MrAmbitious12) November 9, 2020

It appears Keke Palmer meant no harm when she initially shared her message to both Instagram and Twitter. She further explained her stance with a detailed Instagram caption. She actually reached out to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris with her and her friends plans for healthy food for all. Keke requested that the government allow people to “swipe them visas” on all items deemed healthy.

Hey @KamalaHarris I know you just started but me and my friends were talking about it and we think EBT cards should swipe free on all items considered HEALTHY. Xoxo — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 9, 2020

To clarify my tweet was pertaining to issues w/ healthy foods being 2 expensive & thinking it should be free for those w/ EBT cards. This was not a suggestion for solving all low income issues. Solely a hopeful solution 4 those with EBT that want to run it up w/ meat & produce. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 9, 2020

The timeline remains petty while Keke seems unbothered. She welcomes the conversation with jokes and rebuttals. We’re pretty positive the 27 year old actress is accustomed to the public’s reaction to her many viral moments.

This one stemmed from Keke’s Vanity Fair interview last year. She’s now famously quoted “sorry to this man” for not recognizing President-elect Joe Biden in Vanity Fair’s infamous lie detector segment. This was one of the recent times Keke Palmer set the Internet ablaze.

and here is Keke Palmer saying "sorry to this man" in meme format, you're welcome pic.twitter.com/1V6XariICP — matt gehring (@mattryanx) September 12, 2019

Or that time her and August Alsina had to clear the air about their relationship in the midst of Alsina’s entanglement with Jada Pinkett-Smith earlier this summer.

Keke Palmer responds to August Alsina: “Just know I am that bitch despite what my humility may make you believe. I don’t have to beg or be thirsty for a damn thing because my talent speaks louder than my looks.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oFzNtPQWZw — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) July 11, 2020

People had a field day with this Twitter feud as well. It became a trending topic for Black twitter to once again choose a side, formulate opinions and regurgitate the story how they deemed fit in that moment.

Keke Palmer: August wasn't my man. August Alsina: Yeah! You can never be, you’re mad, your friends are mad, your father don’t have sense, you de always ment, you got curved because you de craze, your family de ment, you wanted to use my pictures for Juju but God pass you — Trouble Maker 😒 (G.O) (@ObongRoviel) July 10, 2020

Keke Palmer loves to entertain. She performs her music, acts in films and television shows and continues to dance down our timelines. Here is one of Keke’s most famous viral moments. There once was a time where people eagerly awaited Keke Palmer’s next parking lot dance.

#WorldStarHipHop Keke Palmer Hitting Them Dance Moves In The Parking Lot! https://t.co/pGQOuZLwzU pic.twitter.com/4cMYOffNlW — Lit Battles (@litbattlerap) April 2, 2018

In the mood to keke palmer parking lot dance. — MoeshaArvenell (@moeshaarvenell) February 22, 2017

The gag is Keke Palmer is the topic of many conversations. She stays on the timeline with unfiltered opinions and continues to keep it real no matter the outcome or response.

The gag is, no one gaf about eating healthy. HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAH — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 9, 2020

Some argue that Keke is aiming to trend versus finding tangible solutions to Black and Brown people’s problems. Others believe that someone has to pose the question and create conversation in order to find the appropriate solution. Let us consider Keke’s statements to be pure and with good intentions. However, if Keke is trolling, continue refreshing the timeline with more comical memes and even better conversations regarding resources to fix the problem of food disparities in lower income communities.

Nobody: Rich ass Keke Palmer at 8AM: what if you brokies could only buy raw celery sticks with your Food For Poors card? — ΛDRIΛN (@AdrianXpression) November 9, 2020

If @KekePalmer and the celebs and influencers agreeing with her are serious, here is a great thread of mutual aid organizations that include community fridges. I donate to my local fridge, you can too! If you have a mutual aid or community fridge link to share, add it here! https://t.co/nf2ij0IweY — ON DA HIP HIP HOPPA 🇵🇷 (@_ItsMarisWorld_) November 9, 2020

Keke at the Bodega seeing me buy a honeybun, salt & vinegar chips & an Arizona on my EBT card for breakfast pic.twitter.com/EOdWIcVjzO — /// (@MisterJROCKA) November 9, 2020

