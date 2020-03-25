Press Play: Keke Palmer Co-Hosts 90s Game Show Revival ‘Singled Out’

Keke Palmer does it all and now she’s using her hosting talents to revive a 90s game show.

According to Shadow and Act, Palmer will be co-hosting the reboot to Singled Out, which initially aired on MTV from 1995 to 1997. This version will air on the short-form mobile video platform Quibi, which is set to launch programs April 6. Stand-up comedian Joel Kim Booster will act as Palmer’s co-host.

Although Quibi is the platform for the show, MTV is still behind the new series. The official description reads, “Singled Out will hook up a new generation of singles, of all genders and sexual preferences, seeking love in 20 bite-sized episodes. Reflective of today’s dating landscape, where everyone is connected, the series will bring online dating to life with a twist — the main dater is linked to the pool of diverse singles through social media.”

In a previous statement, Palmer said, “I am thrilled to be hosting Singled Out. To be able to reimagine this show for my generation and on a new platform is so exciting. Can’t wait for you guys to see what we have in store!”

The original Singled Out hosts from the 90s were Chris Hardwick and Jenny McCarthy, and the show added a comedic spin to dating with some entertaining contestants.

You can check out the trailer for the reboot below, and hopefully the entertainment level is fresh and binge-worthy for 2020!

Also On Global Grind: