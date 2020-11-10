Kristen Stewart & Mackenzie Davis Star In Hulu Holiday Rom-Com ‘Happiest Season’ [Trailer]

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis star in the upcoming Hulu original film, Happiest Season.

The actresses play a same-sex couple heading home to meet Davis’ family who isn’t exactly aware she’s queer. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner — until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay — is even harder. When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.”

The film also stars Dan Levy, Victor Garber, Aubrey Plaza, Mary Steenbergen, Mary Holland, Burl Moseley, and Alison Brie. Watch the trailer below and let us know what you think. Happiest Season is due on Hulu November 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

