Trending: If You Did This, Don’t Worry About What’s in the Covid-19 Vaccine

“If you did this, don’t worry about what’s in the Covid-19 vaccine.”

A new social media trend emerged where people began sharing old habits and customs people followed that would supposedly prevent you from catching coronavirus. After the release of new vaccines from several companies, the stories of its inadvertent effects on people increased tremendously. There were patients who even experienced signs of cerebral palsy from the first dosage. Though many vaccinations have already been delivered across the world, coronavirus has taken on new forms and researchers are still discovering more each day on this newly discovered virus. The unfortunate effects of the virus does not stop Twitter from carrying on with their usual inappropriately hilarious swordplay of words.

It is a bit relieving to dive into some of these Tweets that are comical and entertain us through tough times. Most of the tweets relate to the many germ related, disgusting activities we indulged in as children and some of which people still grossly partake in as adults. These tweets talk about the way people have nourished their bodies with foreign foods that will surely (read jokingly) prevent them from catching the virus. Take a look at this round up of Tweets from the “if you did this, don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine” trend.

if you sucked water out the washcloth as a child don’t worry ab what’s in the vaccine — ً (@suckmyg10ck) December 15, 2020

Some of these were too relatable to pass up. If any of these Tweets are factual, most of us would be just fine.

If your pillow looks like this, don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/gu1ILekGjf — Steven Avocado (@StevenAvocado) December 10, 2020

Just nasty. Clean your pillows or buy new ones!

If you’ve ever applied the five second rule, you don’t need to worry about what’s in the vaccine — ADHoliDean (@ADHDeanASL) December 15, 2020

We know some of you still do this while there’s a global pandemic, but we won’t judge.

If you eat ass, don't worry about what's in the vaccine — Your Daddy (@xmaribelc) December 16, 2020

And, I oop. Don’t even worry about it sweetheart.

If you ate this as a child, don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/YRT4jgkTaU — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) December 15, 2020

Who even knows what’s in these, but it’s delicious.

If you gave him another chance don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine — k (@k_7ruon6) December 15, 2020

If you don’t know your man to know he still not it, then you definitely need not concern yourself with what’s in the virus sis.

if u eat jack in the box tacos don’t worry about what’s in the covid vaccine — sharon (@sharonperez__) December 12, 2020

That goes for all fast food. We got to do better to stay healthy my people. This is the time to build up that immune system not tear it down with precooked tacos.

If you have ever used a Warped Tour porta potty, don't worry about what's in the Covid-19 vaccine. — Kellie! (@Kellie_McCarthy) December 6, 2020

A portable potty at any festival is a recipe for bacteria, so if you’ve experienced it a few times over we’re positive you’ don’t need to worry about what’s in the vaccine.

if u crawled through the chuck e. cheese tunnels, don’t worry about what’s in the covid vaccine — ur fav loud taurus (@givemethematcha) December 13, 2020

if your mom let you play on the jungle gym inside a mcdonald’s don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine — Rachel (@femaleredhead) December 12, 2020

Oh the joys of being a nasty little kid who could care less about the millions of germs in those Chuck E. Cheese and McDonald’s tunnels. All those years of running around kiddie jungle gyms full of germs has prepared you for this moment. Don’t worry about the vaccine.

if you've never washed your hands after using the bathroom you don't need to worry about what's in the vaccine — jasmine rice 🍚 (@jasminericegirl) December 6, 2020

Literally, don’t worry. No, seriously please wash your hands. It is just downright gross to not wash your hands after you use the restroom. Imagine the millions of microorganisms crawling on your hands.

All jokes aside, this virus has uprooted many of our lives and took us on a whirlwind of emotions this year. If you are still on the fence about taking the vaccination, the least we can do as respectable citizens is be reminded of these simple things to lessen the spread of coronavirus. Wear a mask when you are around others, wash your hands frequently with warm soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and keep your distance. The production and distribution of the vaccination happened far quickly than any other vaccine in history, so people’s curiosity about what the vaccine is made of is valid. Just know that if you did or continue to do some of the things listed above, you don’t ever need to worry about what’s in the vaccine. Stay safe!

