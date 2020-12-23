Get Excited: A List Of What’s Coming To Netflix This January

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Netflix held us down all 2020 and now the streaming giant is gearing up for the new year.

2021 is right around the corner and thankfully, we’ve got a lot to look forward to as Netflix dropped the company list of shows and movies coming next month. Right off the bat, on January 1, we’ll be able to tune into titles like Austin Powers in Goldmember (Hey, Beyoncé!), Dead Presidents, Eve’s Bayou, Love and Basketball, Selena (the movie), and more.

Check out the full list below, courtesy of Just Jared. Which titles are you most excited about?

January 1

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest: Special (ABC)

Fire Force: Season 2, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

1900 (1977)

1900 (Extended Cut) (1977

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

American Gigolo (1980)

Arachnophobia (1990)

The Arrival (1996)

Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Bad Company (2002)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blow (2001)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Breakdown (1997)

Broken Arrow (1996)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Bully (2001)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Constantine (2005)

The Cooler (2003)

The Core (2003)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Cujo (1983)

Dance Flick (2009)

Date Night (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dead Presidents (1995)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

The Duff (2015)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Footloose (1984)

Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell (1974)

Frozen (2010)

The Gift (2000)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Haunting (1999)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! (1991)

How Do You Know (2010)

In & Out (1997)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last of the Mohicans: Director’s Cut (1992)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Like a Boss (2020)

The Longest Yard (1974)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Lost in Space (1998)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Major League (1989)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Mexican (2001)

More Than a Game (2008)

Mousehunt (1997)

My Best Friend’S Girl (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Paycheck (2003)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Places in the Heart (1984)

Poseidon (2006)

Pride (2007)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Push (2009)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Regarding Henry (1991)

The Relic (1997)

The Rules of Attraction (2002)

Salt (2010)

Save Yourselves (2020)

Selena (1997)

Shrek (2001)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Star Kid (1998)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Starman (1984)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Super Dark Times (2017)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Truman Show (1998)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War (2007)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Young Adult (2011)

January 5

Boruto: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Viz)

January 6

Mighty Oak (2020)

January 7

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 8 (Bravo)

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

January 8

A Certain Scientific Railgun Part 2: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Celebs Go Dating: Complete Seasons 6 – 8 (All3Media)

Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK: Complete Seasons 5 & 6 (All3Media)

January 10

One-Punch Man: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Viz)

January 11

Lights Out (2016)

The Rhythm Section (2020)

January 13

Everyone is Doing Great: Complete Season 1 (Endeavor Content)

January 14

Alone (2020)

The Secrets We Keep (2020)

January 15

Endlings: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

January 17

Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED) (Infinite Frontiers)

No Escape (2020)

January 18

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

January 20

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

A Very Brady Renovation: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Car Kings: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

Gold Rush: Complete Season 10 (Discovery)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 138 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 163 (HGTV)

Property Brothers: Forever Home: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Animal Planet)

River Monsters: Complete Season 9 (Animal Planet)

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Rock The Block: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Save My Skin: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 2 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 17 (Food Network)

January 22

Derek Delgaudio’s In & of Itself: Film Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Sister: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Terra Willy (2020)

January 27

The Haves and Have Nots: Complete Season 7B (OWN)

January 29

Jann: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Distribution 360)

