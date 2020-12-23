A Happy Pop Smoke Thanks Fans In His Posthumous Music Video For “What You Know Bout Love”

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Earlier this year, the music industry was shocked to learn Pop Smoke was killed on the West Coast.

On Feb. 19th, the up-and-coming Brooklyn rapper was fatally shot in a Hollywood Hills home he’d been renting. Months later, four suspects were charged with armed robbery and Pop Smoke’s murder. Authorities believe the suspects caught wind of Pop’s whereabouts through social media and took the opportunity to rob him.

Since that tragic day, the promising rapper’s team has been keeping his name alive, releasing his posthumous debut album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon and several singles thereafter. One of the biggest albums of the year, Spotify reported this week that Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon was the platform’s most-streamed Hip Hop album in 2020.

Now, fans can rejoice as we’ve been blessed with another music video from Pop. The “What You Know Bout Love” visual is full of never-before-seen footage of a happy and excited Pop as he thanks his fans and hits the studio to record. Tune in below.

May he rest in peace.