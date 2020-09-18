Tune In: Summer Walker Turns The Heat Up On Pop Smoke’s “Mood Swings” Remix

Pop Smoke’s posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, dropped back in July. Months later there are still some surprises in store for fans.

Summer Walker hopped on standout track “Mood Swings” and turned the heat up on the already very spicy song, which featured just Lil TJay originally. After Pop Smoke’s catchy hook, Summer wastes no time getting to it, singing “Ballerina tip, keep a tight grip on it / That’s my d*ck when I want it.” Tune in below.

ALSO: Tiggering, Eye-Opening & Entertaining AF: What It’s Like To Watch Girlfriends As An Adult

Prior to Summer’s remix, Pop Smoke’s estate released a music video for the song, starring a few baddies (Dylan and Dakota Gonzalez and Jordyn Woods). In the visual, they were having fun, serving looks, and riding around the city.

In case you missed it, Summer also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a pre-recorded set recently, singing her own hit “Body” for the late night talk show. Fittingly, she wore a dress that showed off every curve. If you missed that, tune in HERE.

ALSO: ViacomCBS Planning The Game Reboot & New Series Based On The Godfather [Details]