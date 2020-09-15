Over It: Summer Walker Performs “Body” For The ‘Tonight Show’ [Video]

Summer Walker has been making all sorts of headlines as of late, but today, the beauty’s quarantine-friendly performance on The Tonight Show is what has fans talking. Singing “Body” in a pre-recorded set, Summer showed hers off in a dress that hit every curve and flaunted every tattoo. “Body” appears on her platinum album Over It and is a fan-favorite. She sings in her sultry voice…

I been all in my phone, I got options

And I don’t wanna tell you to drop it

But I don’t wanna play unfair, yeah, yeah

Somethin’ that makes me look at you too often

And baby, you can give it somethin’

Baby, I can run overtime

After her performance aired, Summer hit Instagram to thank Jimmy Fallon for having her and Lacey Duke for creative direction. Her longtime boyfriend and collaborator London On Da Track hopped in the comment section to flirt and show some love.

“How we made this beautiful record was a moment 😉👅,” he wrote. See that below.

Just days ago, Summer was complaining about her taste in men, fueling rumors that she and London are on the brink of a split. “Literally like the saddest day of my life. I have the worst taste in men, I like literally find my childhood trauma and then date it,” she said in her IG Story, amongst other comments. Head over to Bossip for that tea and watch her full Fallon performance up top.