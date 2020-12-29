Here For It? Amber Riley Wants To Star In THIS Hypothetical TV Musical

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Like many great talents, Amber Riley is practicing manifestation. The Glee actress hit Twitter last night to tweet her dreams into existence, revealing she would love to play Effie White in a live television production of Dreamgirls. For those who don’t know, the 34-year-old already starred in Dreamgirls on London’s West End three years ago and won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress In A Musical.

“Dreamgirls LIVE 2021 (on a major tv network) starring AMBER RILEY as ‘Effie White’… speaking it into existence,” she tweeted, garnering a ton of support for the hypothetical production.

“Not my heart racing and getting excited… but lemme gon ahead and manifest this,” one fan wrote. “YESSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!! I would be so, happy to see this on tv,” another tweeted ecstatically. “I’m fully prepared for you to snatch my whole soul and shove it back in my chest when you be SANGING,” said yet another fan who was here for the idea. “What is going on your vision board or whatever it is you use to visualize and set goals?,” Amber followed up.

Looks like she knows what she wants for 2021 and is out to get it. Stay tuned to see what the young queen has in store for us next.

