Saweetie Talks Getting Into Character For ‘Grown-ish’ & Working With Yara Shahidi

If you hadn’t heard, Saweetie is making her acting debut on Grown-ish later this month. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the rapper opened up about what acting means to her, her Grown-ish character Indigo, and more.
On kicking off her acting career:
“I could definitely see myself having a show like that or just doing more guest-star roles, or even doing a movie,” Saweetie told EW. “I think it’s art. It’s fun to step outside my comfort zone and [it] allows me to just explore my creative side.”
On playing Indigo:
“I think Indigo is just a little bit of a b*tch. She means well, but just sometimes she says the wrong things.”
She continues: “My favorite thing about [playing] Indigo was when both her and Yara were on the same page and having a good time. You can just see the love and excitement that Indigo has for [Zoey]. I think the dynamic is like a cool, bossy, sometimes mean big sister to Yara. She loves her, but she just has a hard time showing you.”
On working with Yara Shahidi:
Saweetie was very nervous when she stepped onto the grown-ish set for the first time, but Shahidi helped calm her nerves once they started working together. “I would ask her for advice, and she was so easy to work with, so it was an honor and a pleasure to work by with her. I know she’s gonna continue to do big and great things… Even if I would mess up sometimes, she was just so helpful. It’s always nice to work with someone who wants you to do as good as them. What I will say is that she’s such a team player. She was like hyping me up and gave me the motivation, so it was fun to work with her.”
Check out a clip from the midseason premiere below. Grown-ish returns Thursday, January 21 at 8 p.m. on Freeform. Tune in!
