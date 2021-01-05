Saweetie Talks Getting Into Character For ‘Grown-ish’ & Working With Yara Shahidi

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

If you hadn’t heard, Saweetie is making her acting debut on Grown-ish later this month. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the rapper opened up about what acting means to her, her Grown-ish character Indigo, and more.

On kicking off her acting career:

“I could definitely see myself having a show like that or just doing more guest-star roles, or even doing a movie,” Saweetie told EW. “I think it’s art. It’s fun to step outside my comfort zone and [it] allows me to just explore my creative side.”

On playing Indigo:

“I think Indigo is just a little bit of a b*tch. She means well, but just sometimes she says the wrong things.”