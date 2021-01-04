Guess Who: Yara Shahidi Teases Grown-Ish Season 4 Guest Star

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Yara Shahidi teases fans with posts about Grown-Ish Season 4 premiere set to be released Jan. 21. The series has historically featured the hottest musical acts like Joey Bada$$, who was Shahidi’s character Zoey’s first client as a fashion stylist in the last season. Today, she shares an adorable selfie of her and the “Icy Queen,” Saweetie flaunting matching blonde hairstyles and vibrant multicolor mesh tops teasing that the rapper will join her in the next season.

Free Form’s Grown-Ish is the spin-off to the original ABC series Black-Ish, which follows the Johnson family’s firstborn daughter Zoey who leaves the family to head off to college. The spin-off series continues to follow Zoey as she forges friendships and relationships with particular individuals throughout the show and finds that her journey to adulthood and her separation from the family doesn’t go the way she hoped.

Zoey’s most recent challenges dive into her work toward becoming a notable fashion stylist of the stars, so it is without a surprise that the show decided to feature one of Hip Hop’s biggest acts to date. We’re curious to see what Saweetie will offer to the show as she has given the Internet some of its’ best 2020 Quarantined content and she’s even earned a spot on our Quarantine Awards list from 2020 for her stellar Icy University content. Her inclusion in the hit Freeform series is very on brand for the young talent, and fans are excited to see more from the rap superstar.

It makes us wonder what other surprises the show might have for Season 4, and we are only a few weeks away before getting a closer look inside the show. Hopefully, Yara will continue to give fans exclusive content through her social media until the Season’s release.

In this super short teaser, fans are left wondering if Zoey and Aaron, played by Trevor Jackson, will finally be a “thing” again. There’s a glimpse of Nomi’s baby in the sneak peek that leads us to believe she’s back with her surprise bundle of joy on campus. The preview also features a young Zoey getting off a few of her notably fashionable fits.

In Season 4, Zoey and her girls return as more confident and high class. We’re sure to see more on her journey through heartbreak, friendship and all of the emotional drama that comes with matriculating through college. Watch Grown-Ish’s next season Jan. 21 on Freeform.

