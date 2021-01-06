Netflix Releases Official Trailer, Key Art For ‘Outside The Wire’ Starring Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Last month, Netflix dropped a teaser for Outside The Wire, starring Anthony Mackie and Damson Idris. Now, excited fans can rejoice as the streaming giant has released the full-length trailer and key artwork.

Here’s the official synospsis:

“In 2036, America serves as a peacekeeping force and human troops on both sides are supported by robot combatants called Gumps and drone pilots monitoring skirmishes from thousands of miles away. But after headstrong drone pilot Lieutenant Harp (Damson Idris) disobeys a direct order to intervene in a conflict, the Army deploys him to a military outpost to confront the human costs of his button-pushing. Harp’s expectations of guarding a fence are upended when his new commanding officer Captain Leo (Anthony Mackie) announces plans to infiltrate the demilitarized zone and apprehend Viktor Koval (Pilou Asbæk), a warlord who intends to launch a network of dormant nuclear weapons. Soon, Harp learns that his theoretical experience as a drone pilot means little out on the battlefield under enemy attack — especially after discovering that Leo is an A.I.-enhanced supersoldier whose strength, speed and demand for results promise to turn his real-world education into a trial by fire.”

As we’ve previously mentioned, Idris is best known for his role in FX series Snowfall. Like Mackie, he was also nabbed for his own Black Mirror episode in season 5 of the dystopian sci-fi anthology series. Mackie, who portrays Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universal films, is no stranger to playing the hero.

Check out the official trailer below, plus cast and crew credits. Outside The Wire hits Netflix globally on January 15.

Directed by: Mikael Håfström

Produced by: Ben Pugh, Erica Steinberg, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Anthony Mackie, Jason Spire

Cast: Anthony Mackie “Leo”, Damson Idris “Harp”, Enzo Cilenti “Miller”, Emily Beecham “Sofiya”, Michael Kelly “Eckhart”, Pilou Asbæk “Victor Koval”

Screenplay by: Rob Yescombe and Rowan Athale

Story by: Rob Yescombe

