Anthony Mackie & Damson Idris Star In Futuristic Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Outside The Wire’ [Trailer]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Anthony Mackie and Damson Idris have teamed up for a new Netflix film titled Outside The Wire. Also starring Emily Beecham, Enzo Cilenti, Michael Kelly, and Pilou Asbæk, a trailer for the action-packed flick dropped today and it looks like it’s a must-watch.

Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of the streaming service: “Set in the future, a drone pilot (Damson Idris) is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for an android officer (Anthony Mackie) tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do.”

ALSO: Press Play | Anthony Mackie & Samuel L. Jackson Reshape Life For Black Americans In The Banker

Idris is best known for his role in FX series Snowfall. Like Mackie, he was nabbed for his own Black Mirror episode in season 5 of the dystopian sci-fi anthology series. Now, a little over one year later, the two join forces to play mentor and mentee in Outside The Wire, with Mackie’s character revealing he’s not all skin and bones like your average human. “He’s stronger, faster, smarter,” a team member insists in the trailer. Watch up top; Outside The Wire is due on Netflix January 15.

And, for those of you who are patiently waiting on season 4, you won’t have to wait much longer. Here’s a special message from Idris, in character as Franklin Saint: