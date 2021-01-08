Can You Believe It? Regina King Talks Turning 50 Next Week & More With British Vogue

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Queen Regina turns 50 next week!

In a new interview with British Vogue, the iconic actress opens up about the milestone and how much better off she is now than she was as a young woman. In the last couple of years alone, King has taken home an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, and has announced her directorial debut, One Night In Miami. King is a living testament to perseverant Black women everywhere and she only gets better with time.

So what’d she say about turning the big 5-0?

“I feel like I’m so much more interesting now, as a soon to be 50 year old woman, than I was at 25. I can bring so much more to the table. I think that’s the same for all people. You may not have the stamina that you had at 25, but what you know now? So much better.”

She also dished on One Night In Miami, her upcoming feature film that follows the friendship between Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown:

“Kemp has written this story that gives the world an opportunity to really look at, and understand, the complexities of a Black man,” King says. The discussions – about race and culture and power – are ones men “are having in their dorm rooms, that they’re having at home,” she adds. “No matter how iconic one feels a Black man may be, these are things that are a part of your life just being Black in America.”

Dig into the rest of her interview here & be sure to check back with us next week, as we celebrate the queen’s birthday on January 15.