She Deserves: 13 Majestic Photos Of Regina King Looking Like The Goddess She Is

Regina King‘s excellence spans more than three decades, but only recently has the industry started to give the icon her flowers.

Glamour magazine named the actress Woman of the Year, alongside civil rights leader Sherrilyn Ifill, Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and more. Magnifying King’s accomplishments and influence after the viral moment, the publication released its own Women of the Year film this week, in which Gabrielle Union, Holly Robinson Peete, and more praise the Watchmen star.

“She can do anything,” Union proclaims. “She’s not pigeonholed by genre, or character type, or generation, or time period. She moves effortlessly through all of it” Tune in below.

King was taken aback by the kind words of her peers. She hit Twitter to thank them yesterday, saying “OMG! This made my heart smile so bright. I absolutely LOVE these women. Can’t imagine the journey without them! Thank you @hollyrpeete @CharlizeAfrica & @itsgabrielleu for always being there, for always being real, for always being phenomenal. Thank you @glamourmag.”

Join us in celebrating the queen with more of her most regal and beautiful photos below.

