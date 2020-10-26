Regina King’s Gorgeous Emmy Looks Sold For Obama’s Charity

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Regina King’s Emmy outfits are currently being auctioned off at Christie’s auction house in partnership with The Couture Schiaparelli from now until Oct 30. All proceeds from the auction benefit the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance — a program designed to empower adolescent girls around the world through education. The auction will include two custom Schiaparelli looks designed by Artistic Director Daniel Roseberry. The Schiaparelli pieces were worn effortlessly by Regina King to the 72nd Emmy Awards as she accepted her award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series.

Daniel Roseberry shares his excitement about the new partnership with Regina King and Christie’s auction house, “Ms. King is an icon, both of her craft and of this moment. I couldn’t be more honored to have dressed her for the 2020 Emmy award and am proud to support the Girls Opportunity Alliance. We at Maison Schiaparelli join the Obama Foundation in celebrating the inherent power of women and are committed to inspiring and supporting adolescent girls through the empowering nature of fashion.”

The bidding opened Oct 23 as people attempt to get their hands on these two designer looks. The first piece is a haute couture asymmetric bustier dress in electric blue, made of embroidered faille with 250 encrusted multicolored jewels, that Regina King wore for a virtual red carpet moment during the Awards. The dress was made in Paris in the atelier of Maison Schiaparelli in Place Vendôme requiring two hundred seventy hours of work and twelve meters of silk faille to be made. The bid for this dress starts at ten thousand dollars and the lucky fashionista who grabs this dress will certainly turn heads.

The second piece is a ready-to-wear double-breasted wool suit with embellished bijoux buttons and matching trousers in a signature Schiaparelli Shocking pink. The Emmy award-winning actress styled this look with her own shirt honoring the memory of Breonna Taylor. The bid for this suit starts at one thousand dollars. A power suit is a must for every woman’s wardrobe, and this suit worn by Regina King herself is a stand out piece.

Along with all of the proceeds benefitting the Girls Opportunity Alliance, Schiaparelli will also be gifting the original sketch of each look, signed by both Daniel Rosberry and Regina King, and offering a complimentary alteration service for the individual who acquires the pieces.

Regina King comments on the collaboration in a statement, “Working with Schiaparelli has been very gratifying. They are an historic brand that represents class and a positive work ethic which are the same values I try to live by. Supporting the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance is another example of why working with Schiaparelli has been so rewarding.”

Everyone might not be able to bid on these custom looks, but the good news is you can view Regina King’s flawless 2020 Emmy looks on public display at Christie’s Los Angeles through its’ Beverly Hills gallery-front windows as well as by private appointment. Not sure where one might flaunt around in these timeless looks, but a girl can never go wrong with a staple piece to add to her wardrobe.

Check out the auction online at Christies. Be sure to learn more about what The Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance is doing to empower adolescent girls through education.

