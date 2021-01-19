This French Netflix Series Starring Omar Sy Is On Track To Eclipse ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ & ‘Bridgerton’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Exciting news, Lupin fans.

According to new reports, the French mystery series is breaking Netflix records previously held by The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgerton. The show, starring Omar Sy, is on track to reach 70 million viewers in the span of a month. Sy took to Instagram to celebrate, writing in French and English: “70 millions, that’s insane!! 🎉 So proud that Lupin is the first French Netflix Original series to be so successful internationally ! 🌎🌏🌍 That wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you all 🙏🏿”

See his post below.

“The Queen’s Gambit was released on 23 October 2020 and reached 62 million viewers by the end of November. Bridgerton was released on Christmas Day, and is projected to tally 63 million by the end of January,” The Daily Mail notes, adding “Lupin, it seems, will smash this by a further 7 million. It has also became the first French series to land on Netflix’s Top 10 list, ranking No. 1 in the likes of Brazil, Vietnam, Argentina, Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland to name just a few.”

Have you tuned into Lupin yet? Check out the trailer, synopsis, and cast and crew credits below.

“As a teenager, Assane Diop’s life was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit. 25 years later, Assane will use ‘Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar’ as his inspiration to avenge his father.”

Created By: George Kay, François Uzan

Written By: George Kay, François Uzan

Directed By: Marcela Said, Ludovic Bernard, Louis Leterrier

Starring: Omar Sy. Ludivine Sagnier Clotilde Hesme, Vincent Londez