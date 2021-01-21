Lady Whistledown Made THIS Exciting Announcement About Hit Netflix Series ‘Bridgerton’

One of our favorite Netflix shows was renewed this week. Yes, it’s official — Bridgerton will return with an all new season. Revealing the exciting news in Lady Whistledown’s society papers, the streaming giant announced: “The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.”
As for what to expect in season 2, it seems the next chapter will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton.
“The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021. This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities,” the letter went on, concluding with “However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue.”
ALSO: Spoiler | Bridgerton Actress Talks Finding Out Her Character Is Lady Whistledown
Based on the Julia Quinn novels of the same name, the Bridgerton series follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Read Lady Whistledown’s letter below and stay tuned for more info as it surfaces. Plus, what’s coming to Netflix next month HERE.