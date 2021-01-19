Grab Your Popcorn: Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix This February

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

As we’ve come to expect and appreciate during these difficult times, Netflix is keeping the content rolling.

The streaming giant previously announced a new movie EVERY week in 2021 and now the full list of titles coming next month is available. In addition to nabbing a few top-tier titles like Inception, The Conjuring, and Good Girls (season 3), Netflix is dropping countless original movies, series, and comedy specials.

Take a look at the full list below, courtesy of Just Jared, and stay tuned for more detail.

February 1

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005)

February 2

Kid Cosmic — NETFLIX FAMILY

Mighty Express: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES

February 3

All My Friends Are Dead — NETFLIX FILM

Black Beach — NETFLIX FILM

Firefly Lane — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 5

Hache: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Invisible City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Paradiso — NETFLIX FILM

Little Big Women — NETFLIX FILM

Malcolm & Marie — NETFLIX FILM

Space Sweepers — NETFLIX FILM

Strip Down, Rise Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — NETFLIX FILM

February 6

The Sinner: Jamie

February 8

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)

February 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — NETFLIX FILM

The World We Make (2019)

February 11

Capitani — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Layla Majnun — NETFLIX FILM

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot — NETFLIX FILM

Squared Love — NETFLIX FILM

February 12

Buried by the Bernards — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nadiya Bakes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hate by Dani Rovira — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

To All The Boys: Always And Forever — NETFLIX FILM

Xico’s Journey — NETFLIX FAMILY

February 13

Monsoon (2019)

February 15

The Crew — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Good Girls: Season 3

February 17

Behind Her Eyes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hello, Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 19

I Care A Lot — NETFLIX FILM

Tribes of Europa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 20

Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM

February 21

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

February 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Pelé — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

February 24

Canine Intervention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ginny & Georgia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

February 25

Geez & Ann — NETFLIX FILM

High-Rise Invasion — NETFLIX ANIME

February 26

Bigfoot Family — NETFLIX FAMILY

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM

Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

