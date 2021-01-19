Grab Your Popcorn: Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix This February

As we’ve come to expect and appreciate during these difficult times, Netflix is keeping the content rolling.
The streaming giant previously announced a new movie EVERY week in 2021 and now the full list of titles coming next month is available. In addition to nabbing a few top-tier titles like Inception, The Conjuring, and Good Girls (season 3), Netflix is dropping countless original movies, series, and comedy specials.
Take a look at the full list below, courtesy of Just Jared, and stay tuned for more detail.
ALSO: Robert De Niro, Chris Rock & More Join Star-Studded David O. Russell Film [Details]
February 1
The Bank Job (2008)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Inception (2010)
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Patriot (2000)
Rocks (2019)
Shutter Island (2010)
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
Zathura (2005)
February 2
Kid Cosmic — NETFLIX FAMILY
Mighty Express: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES
February 3
All My Friends Are Dead — NETFLIX FILM
Black Beach — NETFLIX FILM
Firefly Lane — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 5
Hache: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Invisible City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Last Paradiso — NETFLIX FILM
Little Big Women — NETFLIX FILM
Malcolm & Marie — NETFLIX FILM
Space Sweepers — NETFLIX FILM
Strip Down, Rise Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — NETFLIX FILM
February 6
The Sinner: Jamie
February 8
iCarly: Seasons 1-2
War Dogs (2016)
February 10
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — NETFLIX FILM
The World We Make (2019)
February 11
Capitani — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Layla Majnun — NETFLIX FILM
Middle of Nowhere (2012)
Red Dot — NETFLIX FILM
Squared Love — NETFLIX FILM
February 12
Buried by the Bernards — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nadiya Bakes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hate by Dani Rovira — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
To All The Boys: Always And Forever — NETFLIX FILM
Xico’s Journey — NETFLIX FAMILY
February 13
Monsoon (2019)
February 15
The Crew — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 16
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Good Girls: Season 3
February 17
Behind Her Eyes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hello, Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 19
I Care A Lot — NETFLIX FILM
Tribes of Europa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 20
Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM
February 21
The Conjuring (2013)
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
February 23
Brian Regan: On The Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Pelé — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
February 24
Canine Intervention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ginny & Georgia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
February 25
Geez & Ann — NETFLIX FILM
High-Rise Invasion — NETFLIX ANIME
February 26
Bigfoot Family — NETFLIX FAMILY
Captain Fantastic (2016)
Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM
Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM
No Escape (2015)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)