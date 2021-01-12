Netflix Announces A New Film For EVERY Week In 2021 [Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Netflix has some dope news for movie lovers, as the streaming giant has announced it’s got a new film coming out EVERY week this year.

In an action-packed clip full of sneak peeks, fans get a look at the wide range of films we can expect throughout 2021. What’s more is the upcoming projects star many of our favorite talents — we’re talking Jonathan Majors, The Rock, Octavia Spencer, Leonardo DiCaprio, Melissa McCarthy, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Jennifer Garner, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Jennifer Hudson, and more. Icons like Halle Berry are even getting to direct for the very first time.

See the clip up top.

“Here’s a reason to get excited about 2021: Netflix has a new movie coming out every single week!,” Netflix announced. “This is just a sneak peak of the full list, which ranges from superheroes, to westerns, thrillers, rom-coms, action, comedy, and sometimes all of those things combined — and always with the world’s biggest and best stars, directors, and fresh faces. Get hyped, people, because this year is gonna be a big one.”

Stay tuned!

