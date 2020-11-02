CLOSE
HomeCelebrity News

The Real Scruff Zaddies: The Sexiest Bearded Celebrities In Hollywood To Kick Off No-Shave November [Photos]

You're welcome.

Football wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wearing Prada arrives at the 2019 ESPY Awards held at Microsoft Theater L.A. Live on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Back in March, when the pandemic first began, we hilariously thought we’d be back outside and resuming our normal lives by summer. Well, summer came and went and the widespread threat of COVID-19 is still in full effect nine months later.

We do have a lot to look forward to this month, however. November marks the start of the holiday season — we just got through celebrating Halloween and Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s are all on the horizon. Not to mention, it’s the start of No-Shave November, an annual treat for scruffy zaddy lovers everywhere. To kick off the enticing observance, we gathered a list of the sexiest, scruffiest men Hollywood has ever seen. Odell Beckham Jr. leads the pack… a nice piece of furniture indeed. 

Keep scrolling to see who else made our list. It’s cuffing season and we’re here to help get you in a celebratory mood… you’ll thank us later.

ALSO: The New Batwoman | 15 Pics That’ll Have You Falling In Love With Javicia Leslie

Trevante Rhodes

Jason Momoa

Omari Hardwick

Chris Hemsworth

Odell Beckham Jr.

John David Washington

Big Sean

Ricky Rubio

Mario

Drake

Clarence White

Tyler Lepley

View this post on Instagram

Status won’t save you.

A post shared by Tyler Lepley (@tylepley) on

David Beckham

Jonathan Majors

LeBron James

Kevin Love

View this post on Instagram

Birthday Girl!!! 🎂🎂🎂

A post shared by Kevin Love (@kevinlove) on

Ricky Martin

View this post on Instagram

Pasando a saludar. ¡Feliz semana mi gente!

A post shared by Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) on

Michael B. Jordan

View this post on Instagram

🔒

A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan) on

Tyson Chandler

Zayn Malik

View this post on Instagram

@thekooples #zaynbythekooples

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Michael Ealy

Charlie Hunnam

And last, but certainly not least, Idris Elba.

 

beard gang , Newsletter , no shave november , sexy photos

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
You May Also Like
Close