Who Is Pepi Sonuga? Meet The ‘Queens’ Beauty Inside [Photos]

Pepi Sonuga is a breath of fresh air.

The 28-year-old Nigerian-American actress and singer is winning over hearts with her latest role as Lauren, a.k.a Lil Muffin, in ABC’s musical series, Queens. Lil Muffin is an up-and-coming rapper who teams up with a 90s girl group — the Nasty B*tches — as the OGs attempt to resurrect the success they once had. While it doesn’t seem like much of an opportunity for Muffin in the beginning, she ends up with some pretty dope mentors who save her life and help her kick a nasty drug habit. As you probably know by now, the aforementioned OGs are played by Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez.

Like Pepi in real life, Lil Muffin has style, talent, and charisma. If you haven’t seen the beauty on your television screen just yet, it’s only a matter of time, as she’s played in a number of popular series, including General Hospital, The Fosters, and 9-1-1.

As far as her most recent role on Queens, she went on record to say she loves her latest character.

“I love playing her… she’s definitely a character I think you either love, or you just don’t love because she’s so out there. She’s definitely someone that forces you to have an opinion about her immediately,” Pepi told LRM Online, adding “It’s one of my favorite shows and I love watching real women. As you’ve said, we’ve seen that premise before and while we all love it, the easiest thing to watch is a show about glitz and glamour. It’s always so much fun, but I think marrying that, with real people. That’s something that ABC does very well, right? It’s this family. ABC is like family, real people, people that we see every day. I think for them to take the chance on the glitz and glamor, but still infuse the ABC trademark of family and people, I think it’s really beautiful.”

be sure to tune into Queens every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.