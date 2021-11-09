Watch Kelly Rowland React To Summer Walker’s “4th Baby Mama” Lyrics [Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Summer Walker‘s album Still Over It has had absolutely everyone talking — even living legends like Kelly Rowland. The Destiny’s Child icon, and mom to two adorable sons, tuned into Summer’s latest offering and was blown away by fan-favorite track, “4th Baby Mama.”

On the song, and throughout the entire album, Summer comes for her child’s father, London on da Track. Those who’ve followed their tumultuous relationship know the two have been having problems for years, but after Summer gave birth to their daughter (becoming London’s fourth baby mama) in March, they split. At the time, Summer went on Instagram to say she was tired of all the drama involving the mothers of his other children. Now, on “4th Baby Mama” she blasts London and opens up about how she was treated throughout their relationship. The first few lyrics are what caught Kelly Rowland’s attention. Summer sings:

“I wanna start with your mama, she should’ve whooped your *ss/Know you ain’t sh*t, but she don’t care ’cause you lit/Payin’ for trips, cars, bags and bought the crib/But she ain’t never call you out ’cause she like the way that she live…”

In a clip posted to her Instagram account, Kelly looked stunned while repeating the first bar. Kelly then said she was going to check on her eldest son, Titan — to make sure he wasn’t morphing into a London-type, we presume. See the viral moment below.

Also, listen to “4th Baby Mama” in full below.

Stay tuned for all things Summer. According to projections, Still Over It is tracking to debut at no. 1.

