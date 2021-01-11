Marvel Studios President Kevin Fiege On What Fans Should Expect From ‘Black Panther 2’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Fans are getting more details about Black Panther 2! Previously, it was reported Marvel had no plans to recast King T’Challa following Chadwick Boseman‘s unexpected death. Now Kevin Fiege, president of Marvel Studios, is giving Black Panther fans a little more detail as far as what they can expect from the next chapter of the film.

Fiege tells Deadline:

“So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda. Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story. We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa.”

They are putting their faith in Black Panther writer/director Ryan Coogler at this time, according to Fiege…

“Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda. There’s also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well.”

Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

