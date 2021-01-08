It’s Here! Netflix Drops Official Trailer, Key Art For ‘Malcolm & Marie’ Starring Zendaya, John David Washington

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

At the end of last year, Netflix had the internet in frenzy mode when it announced its upcoming film, Malcolm & Marie, starring Zendaya and John David Washington.

“Malcolm & Marie — a cinematic ode to the great Hollywood romances from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson starring Zendaya & John David Washington — will premiere February 5, 2021 on Netflix!,” the streaming giant tweeted, November 18. Now, as we start the new year off, the official trailer and key artwork for the movie has been released.

Earlier this week, Zendaya opened up about secretly filming with Washington during quarantine. “We made a bubble,” Zendaya said, according to Page Six. “We all quarantined and stayed in this very small area in the middle of nowhere. We shot in this house… we weren’t allowed to leave or go anywhere.”

Tune into the trailer above, plus the official synopsis and cast/crew credits below. “This is not a love story. This is the story of love,” the clip insists.

Writer/Director Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love.

Written & Directed By: Sam Levinson

Produced By: Kevin Turen, p.g.a., Ashley Levinson, p.g.a., Sam Levinson, p.g.a., Zendaya, p.g.a., John David Washington, p.g.a.

Executive Produced By: Will Greenfield, Aaron L. Gilbert, Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Scott Mescudi