Grown & Sexy: Chloe Celebrates 1 Million Followers With A Special Dance

Chloe and Halle Bailey recently made their own separate accounts on Instagram, and it has been a sight for fans to see. Halle is currently in contract with Disney as Princess Ariel in the new The Little Mermaid live adaptation. We are sure the Disney agreement is strict with posting guidelines, so Halle’s Instagram and TikTok accounts are both PG enough to showcase her personality while not pushing the Disney boundaries. However, a separate account was all the eldest sister, Chloe, needed to live her grown and sexy social media dreams. Fans have gotten more than they ever imagined with a preview into the world of Chloe lately.

Earlier today, the singer and producer dropped a video of her dancing to a risqué Jeremih song that has over 700k views on Instagram in less than two hours. The video is paired with a simple caption thanking fans for one million followers on her new account, “a special performance for all of you. THANK YOU for all your love and support. let’s celebrate together in reaching 1Million followers.”

Chloe, who has produced many of the duo’s records in the past, has also been highlighting her work process as a producer. In one video which instantly became a viral sensation where other producers added their own renditions, Chloe spends a little under a minute showing fans how she creates her heavy bass-hitting beats.

Fans, her celebrity friends and cast mates like Yara Shahidi beg the question of how she’s capable of having so many talents. The young 22 year old entertainer is ready to step into her next phase of adulthood with more age appropriate content that is far different from the young Chloe and Halle fans were introduced to during their earlier YouTube days. Ivy Park Entertainment has developed the superstar duo beautifully. It feels like we’re watching Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child’s ascendance into superstardom.

Not to mention, Chloe is serving Body in her Buss It challenge that surely set the Internet ablaze.

Chloe said she is grown and she is not under a Disney contract. Heard you sis! Since creating her Instagram account, Chloe has been trending every day on Twitter. Fans are excitedly reacting on social media by the second.

Chloe Bailey said y’all finna get this content! pic.twitter.com/0HbvhS9bKk — B I A N C A 🇲🇽✊🏽 (@_BiancaKathryn) January 27, 2021

my girl chloe got her own account and showed outtttttt — Breonna Taylor (@killaaken) January 27, 2021

I see what they are doing with Chloe and Halle and peeping game. Lol — Veteran Freshman – #PapaYuie (@yusufyuie) January 26, 2021

Chloe said watch out world I’m grown now. — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) January 27, 2021

We are prepared to make our next gallery of Chloe’s best moments and the category is: BODY!

We love to see it. Are you following Chloe and Halle’s separate accounts on Instagram? You won’t be disappointed, because the talent is oozing out.

