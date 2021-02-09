HomeViral News

Gorilla Glue Girl To Meet With A Plastic Surgeon To Remedy Permanent Ponytail Conundrum… Hopefully

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE

While there are a few updates on Gorilla Glue Girl, we are disheartened to say she hasn’t been able to switch her hairstyle up just yet.

About a week ago we reported on a young woman by the name of Tessica Brown who mistook Gorilla Glue, a permanent adhesive, for Gorilla Snot Gel, a hair product. Just days later, after attempting several strategies to loosen her hair — one that included rubbing alcohol, as suggested by the polyurethane adhesives company — Tessica has experienced no relief. She even went to the ER, but still no luck.

According to prior updates from TMZ, Brown is thinking about taking legal action, as the adhesive warns against using on skin, not hair. And, in the latest update, it looks like Tessica has plans to meet with a plastic surgeon in hopes of remedying the issue.

“We’ve learned Tessica Brown’s got an offer from Dr. Michael Obeng, who says he can fix her problems with a lengthy procedure,” TMZ states. “We’re told Tessica is flying Wednesday from Louisiana to Los Angeles to have the procedure done, and the good doc estimates it will take 2 or 3 days to completely rid her hair of Gorilla Glue.”Gorilla Glue previously offered a “sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident” pleasantry in a quick statement posted to Twitter, but accepted zero responsibility. Needless to say, absolutely everyone on social media has an opinion on whose at fault.https://twitter.com/GorillaGlue/status/1358860682771509248?s=20https://twitter.com/vloids/status/1358880259945472012?s=20

Follow Tessica on Instagram to stay updated on her story in real-time. Regardless of whose to blame, we are hoping the sweet lady hasn’t damaged her scalp permanently.

 

chance the rapper , Emergency Room , gorilla glue , gorilla glue girl , gorilla snot , Lawsuit , Newsletter , update , viral news

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
You May Also Like
Close