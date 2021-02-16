ICYMI: Here’s How A Few Of Our Favorite Celebs Spent Valentine’s Day 2021

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Valentine’s Day was full of feels!

The last year has been especially difficult, so (besides that stimmy!) there was nothing we could’ve used more than a little love on our timelines. Our favorite love birds did not disappoint, hitting Instagram with some of the cutest coupled up moments we’ve seen of them thus far.

QUIZ: Which Poppin’ Celebrity Couple Are You & Bae?

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were side-by-side in Bonnie and Clyde mode, as always, and we got an adorable moment between Bey and her daughter, Rumi. Fresh off their GQ cover shoot, Ciara and Russell Wilson got away and spent some alone time together, hopefully making baby no. 3. Elsewhere, our Forever Prez Barack Obama shouted out his three girls — and beautiful Sasha inadvertently stole the spotlight.

All in all, it was a good day for family, friendship, and romance. See a few of the most viral moments below and let us know how your V-Day went.

ALSO: Big Sean & Jhené Aiko’s Cutest Social Media Moments

Russell Wilson and Ciara

How cute are Ciara and Russell? Simply a match made in heaven.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Gabby and Dwyane got some alone time together and it was adorable.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Beyoncé fans know she wouldn’t miss V-Day for the world. Check out Baby Rumi!

Offset and Cardi B

Cardi B and Offset seem to be more in love than ever and we LOVE to see it.

The Obamas

The Obamas are simply the truest definition of love.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean

Jhené and Big Sean brought that Cali-Detroit vibe and it was everything.

2 Chainz & Kesha Epps

You’ve got to love Kesha and Tauheed.

Saweetie and Quavo

Quavo spoiled the mess out of this girl, Saweetie. Too beautiful!